Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

