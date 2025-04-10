Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Norges Bank owned 0.14% of Appian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,367,288.60. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,493 shares of company stock worth $3,824,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

