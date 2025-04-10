Norges Bank Buys Shares of 96,623 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.19% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $557,148.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,844,282.40. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,120. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.