Norges Bank Invests $4.06 Million in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 102,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.75. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

