Norges Bank Invests $5.70 Million in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 435,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACS Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after buying an additional 237,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PACS Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 453,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACS Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 329,288 shares during the period.
PACS Group Price Performance
PACS Group stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. PACS Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PACS Group Company Profile
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
