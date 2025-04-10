Norges Bank Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,688,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wabash National by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 89,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 483,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84,308 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Trading Up 10.8 %

Wabash National stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.