Norges Bank Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 244,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,617,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,012,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after acquiring an additional 299,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

