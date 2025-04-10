Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

