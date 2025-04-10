Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Norges Bank owned 0.21% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 241,504 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $5,123,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

View Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.