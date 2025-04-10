Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 173,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 85,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 149.21%.

About Getty Realty

