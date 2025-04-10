Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 238,402 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

