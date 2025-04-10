Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 318,800 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,865,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,660.76. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

