Norges Bank Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after buying an additional 219,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $85.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.