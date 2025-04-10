Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price target for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $71.52 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $394.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

