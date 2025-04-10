Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $6.71. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 147,042 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 6.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
