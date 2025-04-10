Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $6.71. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 147,042 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

