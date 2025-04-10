O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

