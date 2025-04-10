O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,620,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,103,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,658,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $240.08.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

