O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,231 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of MT stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

