O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

