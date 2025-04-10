O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,060 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 194.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXC. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BlueLinx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.