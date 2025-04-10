O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

