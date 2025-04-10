O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,762,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 930,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

ITT Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of ITT opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.