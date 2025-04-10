O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Nexxen International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Nexxen International Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

