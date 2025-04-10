O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qualys by 1,386.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 331,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,937,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $14,110,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,980. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $123,180.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,119.70. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

