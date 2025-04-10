O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 383.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,393,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $115.56 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,046.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,179,699.50. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115 in the last three months. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.