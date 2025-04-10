O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

