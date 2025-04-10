O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:EVBN opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

