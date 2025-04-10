O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,459 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 111,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NWL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

