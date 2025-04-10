O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valhi worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valhi by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHI stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Valhi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

