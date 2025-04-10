O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $140,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $68,603,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $48,451,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $20,603,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

