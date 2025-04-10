O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,111,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 498,674 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.