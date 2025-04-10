O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.