O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.42.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.