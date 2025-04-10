O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $83.32 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

