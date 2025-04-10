O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,949,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

