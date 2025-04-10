O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,299.34. This represents a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total transaction of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 16.0 %

Saia stock opened at $374.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.75 and its 200-day moving average is $458.16. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.50 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.