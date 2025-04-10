O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

