O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $191,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 795,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This trade represents a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

