O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.