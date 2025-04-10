O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 262.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

