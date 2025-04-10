O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

