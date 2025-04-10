O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $610,000 in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DocGo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 151.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

