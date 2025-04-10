O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNTY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $158,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,731.16. This trade represents a 15.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $92,035.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,415.84. This trade represents a 17.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $380,669. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

