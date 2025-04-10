O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,584.22. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 270,009 shares of company stock worth $1,519,869 over the last 90 days. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

