O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Stock Performance
CRCT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of -0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,584.22. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 270,009 shares of company stock worth $1,519,869 over the last 90 days. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
