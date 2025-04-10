O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 428,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Monroe Capital stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

