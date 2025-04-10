O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

