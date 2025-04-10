O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

