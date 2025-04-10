O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 7.4 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.