O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

PLPC opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $703.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile



Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

