O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:TX opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,285.71%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

